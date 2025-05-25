  • Menu
2 Covid variants, causing fresh cases in Asia, found in India

2 Covid variants, causing fresh cases in Asia, found in India
NEW DELHI: One case of the newly emerging COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1 and four instances of the LF.7 type have been detected in India, according to INSACOG data.

As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. But these are the variants that are reportedly driving the rise in Covid cases in China and parts of Asia.

