2 Men Arrested With Over 391 kg Cannabis Worth ₹ 30 Lakhs: Odisha Cops

Gajapati (Odisha): Two people were arrested and over 391 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth ₹ 30 lakhs was recovered from them in Gajapati district of Odisha on Sunday, the police said.

Earlier in July, over 1,000 kilograms f ganja was seized and two were arrested by police in the Gajapati district.

The police had said that about 1,056 kilograms of ganja worth ₹ 50 lakh was seized from a truck carrying onions.

According to the police, the accused were going to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi from Udayagiri area of the district.