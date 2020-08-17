X
2 Men Arrested With Over 391 kg Cannabis Worth ₹ 30 Lakhs: Odisha Cops

Two people were arrested and over 391 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth ₹ 30 lakhs was recovered from them in Gajapati district of Odisha on Sunday, the police said.

Earlier in July, over 1,000 kilograms of ganja was seized and two were arrested by police in the Gajapati district.

Earlier in July, over 1,000 kilograms f ganja was seized and two were arrested by police in the Gajapati district.

The police had said that about 1,056 kilograms of ganja worth ₹ 50 lakh was seized from a truck carrying onions.

According to the police, the accused were going to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi from Udayagiri area of the district.

