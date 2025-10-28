2 wanted cattle smugglers injured in police encounters

Live
Bhadohi: Two wanted cattle smugglers were arrested after they sustained injuries in separate police encounters in Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.
Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the encounters took place on Sunday between 10 pm and 11.30 pm on National Highway-19 within a gap of about an hour and a half. Both men carried rewards of Rs 25,000 each.
“Both accused suffered bullet injuries to their legs and were admitted to the district hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable,” he said. According to officials, the action followed a joint raid earlier in the day by the district administration, police, and food safety officers at illegal slaughterhouses operating in about ten houses in the Jamund locality under the City Kotwali area. During the raid, police recovered 36 bovines, about five quintals of slaughtered meat, and arrested nine persons, police noted.
The first encounter occurred around 10 pm near Gomti School when police intercepted a pickup van. The suspect, identified as Munawwar (35) of Amwa Mafi village, allegedly opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory fire that struck him below the knee, Manglik said. Munawwar escaped from police custody on September 28 during a previous attempt to arrest him in a cattle smuggling case, following which a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for his capture, he said.
Around 11.30 pm, police engaged in another encounter near the Unj police station area, where a wanted gangster, Javed Ahmad (38) of Pure Mufti in Prayagraj district, allegedly fired at the police while trying to flee on a motorcycle.
“He was shot in the leg and apprehended,” the officer said.