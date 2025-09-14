2,000 experts from 100 nations to discuss international electrotechnical standards in India

Over 2,000 experts from more than 100 countries will come together in the national capital to take part in the 89th General Meeting of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Sunday.

The event, hosted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), will be held from September 15 to 19, at Bharat Mandapam.

Delegates will deliberate on international electrotechnical standards that aim to build a sustainable, all-electric and connected world.

This will be the fourth time India is hosting the prestigious IEC General Meeting, after 1960, 1997 and 2013.

The opening ceremony will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Minister of New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, while Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the IEC GM Exhibition.

The exhibition will be the largest of its kind in India’s electrotechnical sector, showcasing innovations in electric mobility, smart lighting, electronics and IT manufacturing.

It will also provide global networking opportunities for Indian start-ups.

India will play a special role at the event as it takes charge as the Global Secretariat for Standardisation in Low Voltage Direct Current (LVDC), an area seen as vital for clean and pollution-free energy solutions.

IEC Vice President Vimal Mahendru said that the organisation’s membership represents nearly 170 countries, covering 99 per cent of the world’s population and influencing 20 per cent of global trade in value.

He added that India’s leadership in LVDC standardisation will boost global efforts in clean technology development.

BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari highlighted the Bureau’s efforts to connect quality and standardisation with young talent through student chapters and structured internship programmes.

As part of the IEC Young Professionals Programme, 93 young professionals from across the globe will participate in workshops, boot camps and industry visits in India.

Sanjay Garg, BIS Director General Designate, also attended the briefing. The meeting will host more than 150 technical and management committee discussions to set next-generation standards.

Alongside, a series of workshops will focus on key areas such as sustainability, artificial intelligence, e-mobility and inclusive growth through standards.

James Wood, Director of Communications at IEC, said global surveys show strong public support for clean and green solutions, describing India as “a real sustainability champion” and an ideal host for the event.

The IEC GM Exhibition will feature 75 exhibitors, including leading industries, associations and start-ups.

It will be open to the public from September 16 to 19, between 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM, with free entry through prior registration.

Over 2,000 students from schools and colleges are expected to visit the exhibition. Visitors will also be able to take a Digital Sustainability Pledge at the BIS pavilion.

For every pledge, BIS will plant one sapling across its offices in India to promote environmental protection.

The IEC, established in 1906, is the world’s leading organisation for developing international standards in electrical, electronic and related technologies, with a global network of 30,000 experts.