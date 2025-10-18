Live
- WhatsApp to Limit Messages to Unknown Contacts in Bid to Curb Spam
- Teaching hearts and minds: The case for emotional intelligence in schools
- Punjab: Major Train Accident Averted After Fire in Garib Rath Express
- New body takes charge of Food Processing Federation
- 100-day plan to change lives of fisherfolk: Pawan
- Gold glitters on Dhanteras despite huge price surge
- Health minister decries Jagan’s falsehoods on PPP
- Elon Musk says X to scrap heuristic: How Grok AI will screen 100M+ posts and videos to personalise feeds
- Paddy procurement process must be conducted efficiently: Collector
- Aadi Srinivas distributes over 200 temple bulls to farmers
210 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh
As many as 210 Maoist cadres, including one Central Committee member, surrendered before authorities in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur on Friday, making it...
As many as 210 Maoist cadres, including one Central Committee member, surrendered before authorities in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur on Friday, making it the largest mass surrender in the history of anti-Naxal operations in the state, officials said.
With this, a total of 238 Naxalites have quit the path of violence and joined the mainstream in the state in the last three days as 28 others had surrendered on Wednesday.
Hailing the development, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said it was a historic day not only for Bastar but for Chhattisgarh and the entire nation.
According to officials, Friday’s mass surrender - the largest in the history of anti-Naxal operations in the state - marks a decisive turning point in the government’s ongoing campaign to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism.
All the cadres, who surrendered before the police and paramilitary officials in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of the Bastar district, were formally welcomed into the mainstream by tribal community leaders and priests who greeted them with red roses, symbolising love, peace and a new beginning.
The surrendered cadres, senior police and paramilitary officials and tribal community leaders later posed for photographs.
The banner behind the stage, where cadres posed for photograph, read ‘Poona Margem - Punarwas se Punarjeevan- Maoist cadres rejoining the mainstream’.
On October 2 , as many as 103 Naxalites, 49 of them carrying a collective bounty of more than Rs 1.06 crore, surrendered in Bijapur district of Bastar region.