3 children among 9 killed in Delhi fire

New Delhi: Three children were among nine people killed after a fire broke out in a cloth warehouse in northwest Delhi's Kirari area. The fire broke out at around 12:30 am.

The godown was situated on the ground floor of a three-storey building. The building had no fire equipment and only one staircase.

The injured were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and other nearby hospitals for treatment. The Delhi government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family of those who died in a fire.

Kejriwal expressed grief over the death of the people in the fire accident. "Extremely sad news. The fire was contro­lled but 9 people could not be saved. May their soul rest in peace," Kejriwal twee­ted in Hindi.

Health Minister Satyendra Jain also expressed grief over the incident.