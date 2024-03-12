Live
- Influential OBC face Saini takes oath as Haryana CM with five Cabinet colleagues
- 'Fisheries crucial for food security and livelihood'
- India's retail inflation eases to 4-month low of 5.09 per cent in January
- Imran barred from holding meetings inside Adiala Jail for two weeks
- Out of LS race, sitting Kerala MP Prathapan appinted as KPCC working president
- PMs Modi, Sunak agree to work for early conclusion of FTA
- Over 2.12 cr families have access to pure drinking water in UP now: CM Yogi
- US Rocket Lab launches Japanese radar-imaging satellite into orbit
- Energise Your Sehri with Nutrient-rich Foods
- No Smoking Day 2024: Insights, Background, and Tips for Quitting
Just In
3 labourers plunge to death as Mumbai building scaffolding collapses
In a tragedy, three workers fell to their deaths and at least one more was injured seriously when the scaffolding on the 16th floor of an under-construction building in Mumbai's Borivali suddenly collapsed, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Tuesday.
Mumbai: In a tragedy, three workers fell to their deaths and at least one more was injured seriously when the scaffolding on the 16th floor of an under-construction building in Mumbai's Borivali suddenly collapsed, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Tuesday.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. when the labourers were working on the 16th floor of the 24-storied building coming up at Soniwadi, near the Kalpana Chawla Chowk, in Borivali suburb.
The BMC said that all the victims were rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West where three were pronounced dead and one is stated to be in critical condition.
They are identified as Manoranjan Samatdar, 42, Shankar Baidya, 26, and Piyush Haldhar, 42. The injured person is Sushil Gupta, 36, whose condition is delicate and he has been admitted to ICU with multiple fractures and injuries.
The Mumbai police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and the causes leading to the scaffolding crash are being investigated, including whether the workers were equipped with safety gear or not, plus other details.