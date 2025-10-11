3 more arrested for Cuttack violence

Cuttack: A day after Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asked the police to firmly deal with ‘trouble-makers’ behind the violence in Cuttack, security personnel on Thursday arrested three more persons for their alleged involvement in the clash during the Durga idol immersion procession. With the arrest of three more persons, the total number of people apprehended in the first clash increased to six, police said.

The city witnessed back-to-back violence, one in the early hours of Saturday and another during a VHP-sponsored motorbike rally on Sunday evening. A total of 31 persons, including 10 police personnel, were injured in the clashes, while many shops were gutted or damaged in violence and arson.

However, a day after the Chief Minister’s instructions, a contingent of security personnel, led by two additional commissioners of police (ACPs), along with Central Armed Force personnel, raided some places and undertook house-to-house search in Hati Pokhari and Kadamsol areas in the city. The clash had originated in Hati Pokhari in Dargha Bazar area, a police officer said.

“We searched the houses of some suspects and arrested three persons. The number of persons arrested in the early Saturday morning incident increased to six,” ACP Girija Shankar Chakraborty said. He said the alleged stone-pelting started in Hati Pokhari.

Additionally, 23 others have been arrested in connection with the clash that took place in the aftermath of the idol immersion, police said, adding that Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo was injured in both the clashes.

As tension prevailed in Cuttack after the violent clashes, the State government clamped a 36-hour curfew and imposed a 48-hour internet suspension as a preventive measure. Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh said the arrested persons included two persons who have been accused of spreading hate and disturbing harmony among communities.

He said 300 social media posts were blocked and removed for spreading rumours. Singh urged the people not to share any material without verification.

Odisha Police on Friday conducted a flag march in the sensitive areas of Cuttack city ahead of a mass prayer by a particular community and warned of strict action against those spreading rumours on social media. The march was carried out in Dargah Bazaar and Kadam Rasul areas, which were affected during recent violence.

The Police Commissioner visited the localities and reviewed the security arrangements.

“Though normalcy has largely returned, some elements are still attempting to spread misinformation through social media posts. If required, we will invoke sedition charges against those threatening communal harmony,” Singh told reporters. He urged the public to remain vigilant to such social media posts and cooperate with police.

Stating that police have issued two helpline numbers – 7328077324 and 8480513007, Singh urged the public to report suspicious messages, rumours, or videos related to the recent unrest. “Cuttack is traditionally a peaceful place. People can safely celebrate their festivals without any doubt as police deployment continues in the city as a precautionary measure. Police are now focusing more on rumour mongers and mischief makers,” Singh said.