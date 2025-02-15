300 sanitation workers create history with Guinness Record

Prayagraj: In a groundbreaking achievement, 300 sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh 2025 have made history by securing a Guinness World Record for the first-ever coordinated river cleaning effort.

This unprecedented feat took place at multiple Ganga sectors during the Maha Kumbh festival.

According to the CEO of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Akanksha Rana, this is the world’s first Guinness record for a large-scale river cleaning event involving 300 workers.

She also hinted that more such records will follow as part of the ongoing cleanliness campaign. In total, 15,000 sanitation workers are expected to join the effort in the coming days.

Speaking with IANS, Akanksha Rana said, “Today marks a historic first in the world, where 300 sanitation workers have come together to clean the Ganga at various locations. This initiative aims to send a powerful message to the nation and the world: Keep our rivers and water bodies clean for the safety of all.

“This is just the beginning — further records will be set by the Mela Administration, including the cleaning of the Ganga by 15,000 workers, and street sweeping activities will also be carried out simultaneously at multiple spots.”

Anand Kumar Singh, another prominent figure at the Maha Kumbh Mela, added, “This historic record was made today at Ram Ghat, where sanitation workers and volunteers came together to clean the river. With over 500 million people expected to visit the Mela, cleanliness becomes a paramount issue. “We launched a large-scale cleanliness campaign, and our workers are diligently cleaning each ghat. Tomorrow, 15,000 workers will join in the effort to ensure cleanliness across the entire event.

My message is clear: Contribute to cleanliness wherever you are and pass on the importance of this to future generations.”

Manoj, one of the sanitation workers, expressed his pride, saying, “It feels great to be part of this historic event. We are working hard to clean all three Sangam Ghats, and we hope this initiative inspires everyone to keep their areas clean. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited in 2019, a record was also set, and it was a memorable experience. Today, the energy and enthusiasm are just as strong, and we are all motivated to keep our environment clean.”

Sonu Kumar, another sanitation worker, shared his thoughts, saying, “It was wonderful to be part of this effort. Seeing 300 people working together is inspiring. This reminds me of the 2019 event when sanitation workers were honoured in the presence of PM Modi. Today, it feels just as special, and we all understand the importance of keeping our ghats and rivers clean. It was an amazing experience, and I’m still filled with joy.”

The ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 has witnessed a record-breaking turnout, with an estimated 46 to 47 crore devotees participating in the sacred event so far.