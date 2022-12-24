30k cr investment in nine months: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that due to the pro-industry environment and ease of doing business policies, an investment of Rs 30,000 crore has been firmed up in the state in the last nine months, which will create new employment opportunities for thousands of youngsters.

"Big industry houses like Tata Steel, Verbio, Freudenberg, Sanathan Textiles have entered into agreements to invest by reposing faith in our industrial policies, which will provide jobs to our youth," the Chief Minister said while handing over appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates at Markfed and launching new products at the Municipal Bhawan here .

Referring to the recent meetings with industrialists in Hyderabad, Bhagwant Mann said that the entrepreneurs associated with food processing and agriculture have shown keen interest in investing in Punjab, which will further strengthen the industrial sector of the state. He said that Where there is a will there's a way as now the industrialists do not have to face the corrupt and intricate process to invest in the state. Bhagwant Mann said that subsequently, the industrialists are coming to Punjab as We have eliminated corruption, provided uninterrupted power supply to the industry and a conducive environment and now our efforts are bearing fruit.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister said that in order to set up industries during the previous regimes, industrialists had to negotiate with the families of political clout and face massive torment. He said that earlier the agreements were made with families but now industrialists are signing MoU with the state.