381 cases settled at second National Lok Adalat

Dhenkanal: As many as 381 cases of all courts were settled at the second National Lok Adalat organised in the district civil court. District and Sessions Judge Sarat Kumar Dehury was the chairman.

The cases settles included 263 criminal, 23 accidents and bank cases. An amount of Rs 1,42,02,000 was released towards accident cases while Rs 42,15,141 was collected towards bank and other fines.

Magistrates of different courts, family court, district legal services authority secretary Sukant Ku Jena and government advocates participated in the Lok Adalat.