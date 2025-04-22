3K water ATMs, cooling shelters, ‘Aapda Mitras’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister, Heat Action Plan, Rekha Gupta, Water ATMs, Disaster Management, Summer Relief

Apart from involving 1,800 National and Delhi Disaster Response volunteers or ‘Aapda Mitras’, the plan talks of setting up shaded, cooling shelters, opening 3,000-4,000 large water RO units attached to boundary walls of Delhi government schools and office buildings to dispense cold water round-the-clock for five lakh citizens.

It also proposes setting up 3,000 water ATMs for the public on PWD roads -- near bus stops and traffic intersections.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the national capital’s seasons are often associated with civic woes -- water shortage in summer, pollution in winter and waterlogging in monsoon -- but her government would ensure citizens can enjoy every season without trouble.

Repeating her government’s commitment to offer relief to heat-struck people, CM Gupta said under the Heat Action Plan, 3000 water coolers or ATMs would be installed -- 1,000 on public roads, 1000 in government buildings and 1,000 in the rural belt. “We will also seek help from private entities under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives,” she said.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government will regularly issue heat alerts through SMS and social media for the public to take precautions.

Besides special heatwave wards in hospitals, Aapda Mitras will also be deputed for anti-heat actions in slums.

“Every life is precious for the nation and the city, and we are committed to saving it,” she said, suggesting measures to help even animals.

Earlier, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the Delhi government is going to prove its commitment to public welfare through its actions and not just announcements.

He said the Delhi government has already launched GPS-linked water tankers to meet the summer crisis and initiated the introduction of new heat-resistant, cool roofs for government buildings, and the experiment will be expanded gradually.