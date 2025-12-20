4 held in cattle theft case after encounter

Kaushambi: Police have arrested four accused involved in a cattle theft case following an encounter early Friday, officials said.

Circle Officer Manjhanpur Shivank Singh said that on December 18, Rahul Yadav, a resident of Shamshabad village under Manjhanpur police station, reported that three of his buffaloes had been stolen by Firoz, Guddu and Dilshad, residents of Karari police station area in Kaushambi district.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered.

The CO said that on the intervening night of December 18 and 19, police received information that the accused involved in the cattle theft were present near Patauna bridge and were planning to commit another offence.

Acting on the tip-off, the police team reached the spot and arrested Firoz, Guddu and Dilshad near Patauna bridge.

During interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to their involvement in several incidents of buffalo theft. They also disclosed that another accomplice was present on the Raghavapur road in the police station area.

The officer said that when the police team conducted a raid at the indicated location, the accused, identified as Aryan alias Barati Lal, opened fire on the police after finding himself surrounded. In retaliatory firing, he was hit by a bullet in the leg.

A country-made pistol and a cartridge were recovered from his possession.

The injured accused has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.