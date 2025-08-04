4 Indian-origin senior citizens killed in US car crash

New Delhi: Four senior citizens of an Indian-origin family who went missing during a road trip in the US five days ago were found dead on Sunday. The Marshall County Sheriff's office said the senior citizens, all in their 80s, died in a car crash. According to a statement, their vehicle, a light green Toyota Camry, was found in a mangled mess off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road. The area was so remote that rescue teams took more than five hours to reach the crash site.

Sheriff Mike Dougherty expressed condolences and said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

The four senior citizens - Dr Kishore Divan (89), Asha Divan (85), Shailesh Divan (86), and Gita Divan (84) - were last seen at a Burger King outlet on Peach Street in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 29.