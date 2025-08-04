  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

4 Indian-origin senior citizens killed in US car crash

4 Indian-origin senior citizens killed in US car crash
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Four senior citizens of an Indian-origin family who went missing during a road trip in the US five days ago were found dead on Sunday. The...

New Delhi: Four senior citizens of an Indian-origin family who went missing during a road trip in the US five days ago were found dead on Sunday. The Marshall County Sheriff's office said the senior citizens, all in their 80s, died in a car crash. According to a statement, their vehicle, a light green Toyota Camry, was found in a mangled mess off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road. The area was so remote that rescue teams took more than five hours to reach the crash site.

Sheriff Mike Dougherty expressed condolences and said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

The four senior citizens - Dr Kishore Divan (89), Asha Divan (85), Shailesh Divan (86), and Gita Divan (84) - were last seen at a Burger King outlet on Peach Street in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 29.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick