4 killed, 3 injured in wall collapse in Arunachal

Itanagar: At least four people were killed and three others were injured when the boundary wall of a government transport office collapsed and fell on some huts after heavy rain at Karsingsa on the outskirts of the capital city on Wednesday, officials said.

A Police official said that the boundary wall of the central workshop of the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) collapsed early on Wednesday after heavy incessant rainfall for many hours.

The boundary wall of the APSTS collapsed and fell on some huts when the victims were sleeping leading to the fatalities.

Four people, identified as Urmila Biswas, Vikash Biswas, Mukibur Rahman and Pal Biswas., died on the spot, and three others were injured.

The injured persons were shifted to the hospital and are now out of danger, the police official said.

Naharlagun district Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said that the district administration has been informed about the incident and the bodies have been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

A police team along with local residents promptly rushed to the spot and rescued eight individuals alive, including the three injured and retrieved four dead bodies from the debris.

The timely response of the police team from Banderdewa Police Station led by Inspector Kipa Hamak saved the lives of three injured individuals trapped under the debris.

The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their relatives after post-mortem examination.

In another incident, a road blockade near the Hollongi bridge, close to the Indian Oil petrol depot, stranded around 200 vehicles for many hours on Wednesday. The blockade was cleared later.

Locals attributed that the disruption to earth cutting caused debris to accumulate and obstruct the bridge, restricting water flow after heavy rain.