4 LIVES LOST as bus overturns in Koraput

Bhubaneswar : Four persons died and 40 others sustained serious injuries when a bus carrying pilgrims overturned at Sukunala Ghati under Boipariguda police station area in Koraput district on Sunday.

The bus, carrying around 50 to 60 pilgrims belonging to different places in Puri and Cuttack districts, was on its way to the famous Gupteswar shrine in Koraput when the accident took place. Sources said the bus lost control and overturned at a turning point at Sukunala in Boipariguda.

The police, fire services and BSF personnel reached the accident spot and rescued the passengers trapped inside the bus. Four persons, including a 12-year-old child, lost their lives in the accident.

The injured persons were initially treated at Boipariguda Hospital while those critical were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital at Jeypore in Koraput. “I was jolted out of sleep at around 5.05 am as the vehicle lost its balance.

I immediately jumped off the bus through the emergency window,” said one of the survivors.

A family member of an injured pilgrim from Nilai area of Cuttack district said her sister and brother-in-law along with more than 50 pilgrims from Nimapara and Cuttack had left for Gupteswar shrine on Fri-day night.

“We got information that my sister is admitted to Boipariguda Hospital following the accident,” said the relative.

Expressing grief over the tragic accident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family members of the deceased. He directed the local administration to provide medical care to the injured pilgrims.

Police have launched an investigation to find out the cause of the accident.