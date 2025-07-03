4 Odisha workers killed in factory blast

Bhubaneswar: At least four workers from Odisha were killed and four others injured in the explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in Telangana, an officer said on Wednesday. So far, 36 persons have been killed and several others injured in the powerful blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Telangana’s Sangareddy district. The explosion occurred on Monday at Sigachi Industries’ plant in Pashamylaram.

“As per information received from the local district administration, four persons from Odisha were killed in the blast and another four persons, among whom one is serious, are under treatment,” Pritish Panda, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Directorate of Odisha Parivaar, said. Panda and another officer rushed to the spot on the instruction of the Odisha government to extend necessary support to the people from the State. The deceased were identified as R Jaganmohan from Chatrapur in Ganjam district, Lagnajit Duari from Tigiria in Cuttack district, Manoj Rout from Simulia in Balasore district and Dolagovind Sahufrom Dharmasala in Jajpur district, he said.