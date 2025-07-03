Live
- Fraud targeting artists busted in Tirumala
- Naidu envisions major development plan for Kuppam
- Polavaram completion by 2027 impossible: Ex-MP
- Banakacherla Brouhaha… Harish taunts Revanth, says he is a ‘virus of lies’
- VIT-AP holds workshop on Mass Spectrometry
- Police seize sand smuggled from Karnataka
- BJP state chief visits Guntur
- Rajamahendravaram students win gold medals
- Three held, 180 kg ganja seized
- Papikondalu boat trips halted as Godavari rises
4 Odisha workers killed in factory blast
Bhubaneswar: At least four workers from Odisha were killed and four others injured in the explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in Telangana, an officer said on Wednesday. So far, 36 persons have been killed and several others injured in the powerful blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Telangana’s Sangareddy district. The explosion occurred on Monday at Sigachi Industries’ plant in Pashamylaram.
“As per information received from the local district administration, four persons from Odisha were killed in the blast and another four persons, among whom one is serious, are under treatment,” Pritish Panda, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Directorate of Odisha Parivaar, said. Panda and another officer rushed to the spot on the instruction of the Odisha government to extend necessary support to the people from the State. The deceased were identified as R Jaganmohan from Chatrapur in Ganjam district, Lagnajit Duari from Tigiria in Cuttack district, Manoj Rout from Simulia in Balasore district and Dolagovind Sahufrom Dharmasala in Jajpur district, he said.