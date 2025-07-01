  • Menu
4 shot dead in Manipur
Imphal: At least four persons, including a 60-year-old woman, were killed on Monday by unidentified gunmen in Manipur’s Churachandpur district. The firing occurred near Mongjang village in the district around 2 pm as the victims were travelling in a car, unidentified police officers told the news agency. Initial reports suggested that they were shot at point-blank range, the officers added.

