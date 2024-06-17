40 pc reduction in DJB's water supply to Lutyens’ Zone

New Delhi: As the national Capital reels under a severe water crisis, Delhi's Lutyens’ Zone where the residences of the majority of MPs, ministers and senior bureaucrats are situated, experienced a 40 per cent reduction in supply.

This reduction by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) resulted in low water pressure in areas such as Bengali Market, Ashoka Road, Copernicus Marg, Purana Quila Road, Babar Road, Barakhamba Road, KG Marg, Windsor Place, Feroz Shah Marg, Canning Lane and surrounding areas.

Delhi’s water supply woes that began from middle class-inhabited areas like Geeta Colony, Gandhinagar, Seelampur, Uttam Nagar, Khanpur and Burari have now reached the doorstep of the elite in Tilak Marg and Bengali Market in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area.

According to NDMC, the water supply in DJB’s underground reservoir (UGR) has decreased by about 40 per cent.

As much as 70 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) of drinking water is produced daily in Delhi.

According to the Delhi government, the production of potable water has decreased due to raw water shortage.

According to official information, the water supply from DJB's UGR in Tilak Marg and Bengali Market located in the NDMC area decreased by about 40 per cent.

The DJB informed that due to the non-availability of raw water, potable water production from the Wazirabad water plant is below capacity.

Therefore, water is being supplied to the command area of ​​Tilak Marg UGR and Bengali Market UGR once a day, preferably in the morning.

Given the shortage of water, the NDMC has listed phone numbers for water tankers in the control room: 011 -2336 0683, 011 -2374 3642 and asked people to contact them in case of need.

Regarding the shortage of water, the NDMC has also appealed to the people living in posh areas to save water and use it judiciously as water is essential for life but the municipal council has a limited amount of it.

"Do not use drinking water to wash cars. Every effort should be made to recharge the groundwater. Micro-irrigation techniques should be adopted in gardens or plantations. Do not pollute water sources at any cost," the NDMC said.

The NDMC stated that water conservation is about efficient resource management by using only the required amount of water, preventing wastage and fixing every leak.