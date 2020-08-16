449 more test corona positive in J and K

Srinagar: As many as 449 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total such cases to 28,470 in the Union Territory.

Of the new cases, 100 were reported from Jammu division and 349 from Kashmir division, the Information and Public Relations Department said. Another 15 COVID-19 patients succumbed in Kashmir division, while 267 others were cured and discharged from hospitals.

J&K's death toll now is 542, while a total of 20,943 patients have recovered. Active cases in UT now total 6,985, of which 1,594 are in Jammu division and 5,391 in Kashmir division.