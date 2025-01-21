450 students sign up for R-Day school band competition

New Delhi: Over 450 children will take part in the grand finale of the National School Band Competition 2024-25, organised as part of Republic Day Celebrations 2025, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on January 24 and 25.

The prize distribution ceremony on January 25 will be attended by MoS Defence, Sanjay Seth, while the event will be inaugurated by Defence Secretary and Secretary, Ministry of Education.

A total of 16 band teams – four from each zone (East, West, North and South zone) – comprising 466 children will compete in the Grand Finale.

The competition has been organised to rejuvenate and rekindle the spirit of patriotism and unity amongst children in schools throughout the country and motivate them on the path of holistic education.

The top three teams in each category will be given a cash prize (first Rs 21,000, second Rs 16,000 and third Rs 11,000), a trophy as well as certificates.

A consolation cash prize of Rs 3,000 each will be given to the remaining team in each category. Their performances will be evaluated by a jury appointed by the Ministry of Defence, including members from each wing of the Armed Forces.

The National School Band Competition is being jointly conducted since 2023 by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education.

The Competition consists of three levels (State Level, Zonal Level and National Level (final)) in four categories (Boys Brass Band, Girls Brass Band, Boys Pipe Band and Girls Pipe Band).

Building on the success from last year, the Competition over 700 school band teams from 34 States/Union Territories (UTs) registered for the competition at the State Level, in which 568 teams comprising around 14,000 children participated.

At the zonal level, 84 teams comprising 2,337 students from 31 States/UTs participated, of which 16 finalist teams have been shortlisted for the grand finale.