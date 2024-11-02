5 held for gang-rape of girl

Bhubaneswar: Police on Friday arrested two more accused in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl in Bhubaneswar. On Thursday, two men and a teenage girl were arrested in connection with the incident.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped in a hotel in Bhubaneswar on October 16.A case was registered at Nayapalli police station on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor, Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said.

The arrested girl was a common friend of both the victim and the accused and had allegedly introduced the victim to the accused, he said.“The accused had allegedly spiked the victim’s soft drink with some intoxicant and gang-raped her,” he said.

The accused had also videotaped the incident and tried to extort money from the victim and her mother. “We will seize the device used in videographing the incident and take further action,” he added.

An officer of Nayapalli police station said the accused girl had introduced the victim to one of the accused, who had become close to her.On October 16, the accused had allegedly taken the victim to a park, where he spiked her soft drink with some intoxicant and then took her to a hotel, where he and three other accused took turns to rape her, the officer said. The accused had demanded Rs 12,000 from the victim and Rs 50,000 from her mother, threatening to upload the video on social media, the officer added.