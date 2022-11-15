5 Journalists From Kashmir Resigned Allegedly After Getting Terrorist Threat

The troubled media in Kashmir has been further suppressed by recent terrorist threats against journalists. At least five journalists working for a local daily in Srinagar quit after a terrorist group's PR department published a list of more than a dozen journalists and claimed they were security forces informers.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a division of Lashkar-e-Taiba, is allegedly responsible for the threats, according to the police. Investigations have started after a First Information Report, or FIR, was filed under the anti-terrorist law UAPA. According to official sources, the police have detained about a dozen suspects and are questioning them about their alleged connections to TRF.

Since terrorists have vowed to target anyone working for three media outlets in Srinagar, three reporters have announced their resignations on their social media profiles in order to stay out of jeopardy. A teenage reporter who covered local news claims that he has been charged with spreading the army narrative. He decided to quit his work.