5 killed, 12 injured in road accident in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu: Five people were killed and 12 injured in a road accident in J&K's Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

A bus carrying passengers from Jammu to Surankote went out of the driver's control and fell into a gorge at Deri Ralyot area of Manjakote in Rajouri.

"Five people have been killed in this accident and 12 have been injured. Security forces and the locals launched a rescue operation immediately.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital," an official said.

The Rajouri road accident came a day after 11 people were killed and 25 injured in another road accident in neighbouring Poonch district.

J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, in a tweet, said: "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Rajouri. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The district administration is providing all possible assistance".