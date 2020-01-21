5 killed, one injured in jeep-truck collision in UP

Amethi (UP): Five people were killed and one injured in a collision between a jeep and a truck on the Gauriganj road here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place late on Monday night near Baramasi, Circle Officer, Amethi, Piyush Kant Rai, said.

The injured person was referred to the Lucknow Trauma Centre in serious condition, he said.

The victims are yet to be identified.