5 killed, one injured in jeep-truck collision in UP
Highlights
Five people were killed and one injured in a collision between a jeep and a truck on the Gauriganj road here, police said on Tuesday.
Amethi (UP): Five people were killed and one injured in a collision between a jeep and a truck on the Gauriganj road here, police said on Tuesday.
The accident took place late on Monday night near Baramasi, Circle Officer, Amethi, Piyush Kant Rai, said.
The injured person was referred to the Lucknow Trauma Centre in serious condition, he said.
The victims are yet to be identified.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
21 Jan 2020 7:11 AM GMT