5 nabbed with cache of arms in hotel raid

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on illegal arms trafficking, the Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended five men from a hotel in South Delhi’s Jangpura area, a statement said.

The arrests led to the recovery of a cache of weapons, ammunition, and electronic gadgets from the accused.

Acting on a specific input received by Head Constable Amit Tomar, the Crime Branch launched a coordinated operation after learning that a group from Madhya Pradesh suspected of trafficking illegal firearms had checked into a hotel in the Jangpura area.

A dedicated team was formed under Inspector Ashish Sharma’s leadership and ACP Yashpal Singh’s (ER-I) supervision.

The raiding party included Sub-Inspectors Prakash and Guman Singh, ASI Sandeep Chawla, and Head Constables Amit, Manish, and Anil.

During the operation, the team identified a room locked from the inside and proceeded with caution. Displaying quick action and coordination, the officers managed to breach the room and detain all five suspects without any resistance.

A thorough search of the room led to the recovery of two country-made pistols and 14 live cartridges.

In addition, Rs 35,000 in cash, eight smartphones, a laptop, and a tablet were also seized.

The police believe these gadgets were being used for communication and coordination within the network.

An FIR has been registered at the Crime Branch Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.