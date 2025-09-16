50,000 screenings of ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ on PM Modi’s early life planned across Bihar: Nityanand Rai

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a nationwide ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ campaign from September 17 to October 2, in celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. As part of the outreach, a short film based on PM Modi’s early life, ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’, will be screened at nearly 50,000 locations across Bihar.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating a nationwide Sewa Pakhwada... A short film titled ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’, based on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s childhood, is being screened. This film will be shown at nearly 50,000 locations across Bihar,” Rai said.

The 15-day campaign, which ends on October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, will focus on the BJP’s core ideals of ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The party aims to amplify Prime Minister Modi’s vision of self-reliance, grassroots welfare, and technology-driven governance, officials said.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav held a press briefing at the BJP headquarters, saying the Prime Minister has transformed Indian politics into a vehicle for service (sewa), both during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and now as PM.

“PM Modi has worked to alleviate pain, bring welfare to the poor, and ensure transparent governance through technology,” Yadav said.

Throughout the Sewa Pakhwada, BJP cadres across the country, especially in BJP-ruled states, will organise blood donation drives, health check-up camps, cleanliness campaigns, tree plantation drives, and other community welfare programmes.

Highlighting youth participation, BJP General Secretary Sunil Bansal announced that the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will conduct a ‘Modi Vikas Marathon’ on September 21 in over 75 cities, along with drawing competitions on the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The BJP has also planned interactive sessions with intellectuals at the district level and meetings with eminent personalities from fields such as art, science, and sports in state capitals. To mark Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, party members will participate in a Khadi buying campaign, reaffirming their commitment to Swadeshi.

The BJP considers Sewa Pakhwada not just a celebration but an opportunity to engage with society and strengthen its commitment to nation-building through inclusive outreach and service.