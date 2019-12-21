6 die in UP as CAA protests turn violent

New Delhi: At least six persons died as violent clashes with police rocked Uttar Pradesh on Friday, while thousands rallied in the national capital and several other cities with Tricolour and 'Save Constitution' banners as part of raging protests across states against the amended citizenship law and the proposed NRC, prompting the government to indicate it was ready to accept suggestions.

A car was set on fire in Delhi's Daryaganj area and protesters hurled stones at security personnel near the Delhi Gate, while police used water cannons and lathi-charged a large group of protesters to disperse the crowd.

Sporadic violence was reported from other parts of Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal as well, while authorities resorted to curbs on mobile Internet and SMS services in various regions, including in parts of UP, Karnataka and the national capital. Some groups, however, offered roses to the police to underline peaceful nature of their protest.

Heavy security was deployed in all sensitive areas, including those where large-scale protests took place on Thursday that saw at least three deaths, including of two persons in police firing in Mangaluru.

One person had died in Lucknow. Taking the nationwide toll to at least nine in two days, six persons were killed during protests at various places in Uttar Pradesh, where police retaliated with tear gas shells and rubber bullets after protests turned violent.

Director-General of Police O P Singh said two people lost their lives in Bijnor and one each in Meerut, Sambhal and Firozabad. But officials reported a death in Kanpur as well. He said over 50 policemen were seriously injured.

Meanwhile, a top official said the government is ready to accept suggestions, if any, from the people who are staging protests and asserted that various efforts were being made to clear doubts of the people about the new law.

The national capital remained heavily barricaded but prohibitory orders and closure of several Metro stations could not stop thousands from rallying near Jama Masjid area, soon after Friday afternoon prayers.

As the day drew to a close, the protesters gathered at the India Gate and Central Park, while carrying Tricolour and 'Save Constitution' banners and also raising slogans against what they called attempts to divide the country on religious lines.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the protesters at the India Gate.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad led one of the largest protests, despite being denied permission to hold a march. Giving police the slip, he raised slogans and read out the preamble of Indian Constitution.

Later in the evening, he sat on a protest near Jama Masjid. The police was seen using drones to keep a vigil, while Delhi Metro gates were closed at some stations, including in the Old Delhi areas.

Police also carried out a flag march in the north-east district which had witnessed violence on Sunday during continuing protests against the amended law, which seeks to grant speedier citizenship only to non-Muslims facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Delhi Mahila Congress chief and former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha and some other members of the party were detained near Home Minister Amit Shah's residence during a protest against the new legislation.

Near Jamia Millia Islamia, which had seen massive police crackdown on students on Sunday, hundreds of people were seen wearing white caps with "No CAA No NRC" written on them.

However, it was Uttar Pradesh that saw violent clashes breaking out at multiple places, including in Gorakhpur, Sambhal, Bhadohi, Bahraich, Farrukhabad, Bulandshahr and Firozabad, soon after Friday prayers as protesters hurled stones, torched vehicles and faced police action.

In Gujarat, a mob pelted stones at the police outside a mosque in communally sensitive Hathikhana area of Vadodara city, objecting to video-shooting of namaz congregation, which the officials said was being done as a preventive measure in the wake of anti-CAA protests.

Three persons were arrested while a senior official was injured in stone-pelting, the police said.

In Maharashtra, mobs pelted stones at state transport buses in Beed, Nanded and Parbhani districts, while over 10,000 took part in a protest march in Pune.

In Kerala, police kept high vigil in northern districts in the wake of the killing of two persons in Mangaluru in neighbouring Karnataka. A series of protest marches and blocking of trains and buses took place in various parts of Kerala past midnight after the news emerged about the deaths.

Anti-CAA protesters also blocked Karnataka state transport buses in Kozhikode and raised slogans against the Mangaluru police action. The Kerala Road Transport Corporation has suspended bus services to Mangaluru.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said he will talk to leaders of anti- citizenship law agitation and his government was committed to safeguard the rights and honour of the state's indigenous population.