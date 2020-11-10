6 properties of Dawood Ibrahim auctioned off in Maharashtra

Mumbai: At least 6 properties belonging to absconding mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri were auctioned for nearly Rs 23 lakh under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), official sources said here on Tuesday.

The successful bidders include lawyer Ajay Shrivastava and Supreme Court advocate Bhupendra Bhardwaj in the scheduled online, offline and sealed tender auction held here.

A majority of the properties are mostly small constructions - some in a bad shape - on plots of land, situated in Mumbake village in Khed sub-district of Ratnagiri, from where the Kaskar family hailed.

The competent authority under SAFEMA had planned to auction off all 13 seized properties of the fugitive don early this year, but the plans were postponed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Besides, two flats in Mumbai belonging to Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi, a former key aide of Dawood, are also being auctioned simultaneously. Details are awaited.