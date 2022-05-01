6,000 govt schools in Gujarat shut: Kejriwal

Bharuch: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal made another pitch for change in Gujarat, offering the governance model that has been hugely successful in Delhi and more recently, Punjab. Citing the De:lhi schools in Gujarat's Bharuch -- where tribals form a chunk of the population -- he claimed the condition of schools in Gujarat is really bad.

"There are 6,000 government schools in Gujarat, which have been shut. Many others are in dilapidated conditions. The future of lakhs of children has been disrupted. We can change this future. The way we changed schools in Delhi," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

There was also a challenge thrown in for his Gujarat counterpart Bhupendra Patel.

"The BJP is making world record in paper leaks during examinations in Gujarat. I challenge Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to hold a single examination without a paper leak," he said.

Then he told the people, "Give us one chance. If I do not improve the schools in this chance you can kick me out".