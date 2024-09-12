7 in 10 Indians say health cover to all above 70 to significantly benefit elderly: Poll

New Delhi: About seven in 10 Indians believe the government's move to provide health coverage to all above 70, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), will significantly benefit the elderly, according to a poll on Thursday.

The opinion poll conducted by Matrize survey agency, showed that 85.19 per cent Indians believe the government took the right decision, while 69.75 per cent say it will greatly benefit the older adults above the age of 70.

About 5 per cent said that the move was a political decision, and 9.26 per cent said that it will hardly benefit senior citizens.

The health coverage for all senior citizens was approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the AB PM-JAY scheme, older adults, irrespective of income, will get health coverage -- free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. The scheme is expected to provide health cover to about 6 crore senior citizens in the country.

Industry experts also hailed the government's decision noting that it will boost the health of older adults.

"It is a significant milestone in providing essential healthcare services to the elderly," said Anil Matai, Director General, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI).

"As our elderly population grows, so does the need for specialised geriatric care, and this expansion will enable more families to access essential services without the burden of overwhelming medical expenses," added Dr. Harsh Mahajan, President FICCI (Health Services).

Under the scheme, each senior citizen will receive a health card, making it easier for them to access the scheme’s services.

Senior citizens aged 70 years and above, belonging to families already covered under the scheme, will get an additional top-up cover up to Rs 5 lakh per year for themselves (which they do not have to share with the other members of the family who are below the age of 70 years), according to a Cabinet communique.

Meanwhile, Mahajan raised concerns about the potential challenges that smaller and medium-sized hospitals may face with the scheme.

"These institutions often operate on tight margins, and the added pressure of accommodating a larger patient base, especially with senior citizens requiring more intensive care, could strain their resources," he said.

In addition, he also pointed out the need to ensure timely payments as “delays can disrupt cash flow and hinder the ability of these hospitals to maintain the quality of care”.

Matai also emphasised the need to also include the people “who are currently excluded from both government and private health insurance schemes, as part of AB PM-JAY”.