8 students injured as bus skids off road in J&K

Eight students were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

Jammu: Eight students were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

Police sources said that a bus going from Udhampur town to Barmeen village skidded off the road at Massora.

"Eight students were injured in this accident. They were shifted to Udhampur district hospital for treatment", the sources said, adding that further details are awaited.

