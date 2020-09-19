97 migrants died on board Shramik Special trains

New Delhi: The government has informed the Rajya Sabha that 97 people died on board the Shramik Specials, admitting for the first time that migrant labourers lost their lives in the trains which were run to ferry them during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a written answer to a question posed by TMC MP Derek O'brien , Railway Minister Piyush Goyal provided the statistics to the upper house of Parliament.

"Based on the data provided by State Police, 97 persons have been reported dead till 09.09.2020 while travelling on board Shramik Special Trains during current Covid-19 situation/crisis," the Minister said. "The state police registers case under Section 174 of Cr.PC in cases of unnatural deaths and follows further legal process," the minister said.

The statement of the minister comes after the government came under criticism when the labour ministry earlier this week informed parliament that no data is available on the number of migrant workers who lost their lives during the 68-day lockdown enforced on March 25 to curb the spread of the COVID-19.