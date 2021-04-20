A corona death every minute since Sunday

PER HOUR DATA

Sunday: 10,895 cases, 62 deaths

Monday: 11,408 cases, 67 deaths

Tuesday: 10,798 cases, 73 deaths

New Delhi: With the onslaught of the second wave of coronavirus, India is reporting over 10,000 fresh cases and 60 deaths per hour on an average since Sunday, suggests data from the Union Health Ministry.

On April 1, India reported 3,013 cases and 19 deaths per hour on average, the Union Health Ministry data said. The total number of cases reported on April 1 was 72,330, while 459 deaths were recorded.

This jumped to 10,895 cases and over 62 deaths per hour on an average on Sunday when India reported 2,61,500 cases and 1,501 deaths.

On Monday, India reported a record single-day rise of infections (2,73,810) and deaths (1,619). With this, India's active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark. Per hour on average, India reported 11,408 cases and 67 deaths on Monday.

Tuesday was no better as India reported 2,59,170 fresh Coronavirus infections and 1,761 fatalities, making it 10,798 cases and 73 deaths per hour on average.

Maharashtra has been reporting the highest number of cases and deaths since the last few weeks. On April 1, the State reported 39,544 cases and 227 deaths – 1,647 cases and 9 deaths per hour.