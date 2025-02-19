A great occasion like Mahakumbh comes once in 144 years: M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Mahakumbh Nagar: Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and his family took a holy dip and performed prayers at the Triveni Sangam. He said it was a divine experience and would remain etched as a lifetime memory.

On Tuesday, Naidu arrived at Prayagraj Airport with his family and proceeded to the Triveni Sangam via VIP Ghat, where he took the sacred dip of faith.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his gratitude for being part of Mahakumbh, calling it a rare and significant event that occurs once in 144 years.

The former Vice President praised the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police, and the local administration for their meticulous planning and smooth execution of Mahakumbh arrangements.

He emphasized that instead of finding faults with such a massive event, people should support the administration in every possible way.

Acknowledging the scale of preparations, he said the Yogi government has made unprecedented efforts to ensure the success of Mahakumbh, which deserves appreciation.

Stressing the conservation of rivers, Naidu highlighted the spiritual significance of holding such sacred gatherings on riverbanks. He further said that rivers are not just bodies of water but living entities that carry the life force of civilization. Urging collective responsibility, he called on people to ensure rivers remain clean, free from pollution, and protected from encroachments.

Naidu described his visit to Triveni Sangam as an extraordinary and holy occasion. He said, “This Mahakumbh, which happens once in 144 years, is a great and holy event. I am thankful to have been able to come here with my family and experience the positive energy of Teerthraj Prayagraj.”

Notably, scores of people from across the country and the world continue to arrive at Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Sangam.