A K Behuria Director (Finance) of NALCO
Bhubaneswar: Abhay Kumar Behuria assumed charge as Director (Finance) of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) on Wednesday.With a distinguished...
With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Behuria brings with him extensive experience in financial management, strategic planning and digital transformation.
He holds a First-Class B Com (Honours) degree from Utkal University and is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI).
His financial acumen is further reinforced by an Executive Diploma in Business Valuation from the Board of Advanced Studies & Research, ICMAI.
Prior to joining NALCO, Behuria served as Executive Director (Finance & Accounts) at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), a unit of the Steel Authority of India Limited, where he played a pivotal role in driving operational excellence and financial growth.
Under his leadership, RSP achieved record-high EBITDA and PBT, even amid challenging market conditions. His strategic initiatives—including the closure of non-viable units, optimisation of resources and focus on cost awareness—resulted in significant savings and enhanced profitability.