A Kerala Man Bought A Pouch On Amazon And Receives A Passport As Well

A man from Kerala's Wayanad district, Mithun Babu, a resident of Kaniyambetta village ordered a passport pouch on Amazon and acquired a passport within it. On October 30, it made a purchase for a passport pouch and obtained it two days later. As Babu unzipped the passport pouch, he discovered a passport in one of the sections.



While explaining his experience, he stated that he initially thought it for a fake or dummy passport. On closer scrutiny, he discovered that he had obtained an original passport from a Thrissur resident. He stated he called Amazon customer service right away, but they decided to respond by suggesting that will be more cautious in the upcoming. So, using the address on the passport, he contacted Muhammed Salih, the passport's owner.

Salih, as per Babu, bought the same pouch through Amazon but later returned it. Although, while returning the order, he failed to take out his passport. He went on to say that he was astonished by the customers support response, which he claimed did not take accountability for the lapse or advise him on what to do subsequently.

Meanwhile, a man from Aluva in the Ernakulam region bought an iPhone through Amazon last month and allegedly obtained a soap bar and a $5 coin. The police investigated and discovered that the iPhone had been in the possession of someone in Jharkhand since September 25. Noorul Ameen subsequently told Mathrubhumi.com that the sum he spent for the phone had been refunded to his account.