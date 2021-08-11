A new India is walking hand in hand with the world: Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that today's new India is ready to walk with the new world. PM Modi said this in the meeting of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The PM said that today's meeting is very important in this era of global pandemic. From masks, PPE kits, ventilators to vaccinations, whatever the country needed, whenever it was needed, the industries stepped forward and made every possible contribution.

This meeting of CII is taking place this time in the atmosphere of 75th Independence Day, in the midst of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. This is a big opportunity, for new resolutions of the Indian industry, for new goals. The huge responsibility of the success of the self-reliant India campaign rests on Indian industries. He said that we have also seen reports related to record hiring in the IT sector. This is the result of digitization and growth of demand in the country.

In such a situation, our effort should be that we use these opportunities to move towards our goals at twice the speed. Today's new India is ready, ready to go along with the new world. India which was once apprehensive of foreign investment, today it is welcoming all kinds of investment.

The PM said that there was a time when we used to think that whatever is foreign, it is better. What was the result of this psychology, industry veterans like you understand very well. Even our own brands, which we had built after years of hard work, were promoted under foreign names. The Prime Minister said that today the situation is changing rapidly. Today the spirit of the countrymen is with the products made in India. It is not necessary that the company should be Indian, But today every Indian wants to adopt products made in India.

The PM said in his address that today there is a government in the country which is ready to take the biggest risk in the interest of the nation. GST was stuck for so many years only because those who were in the government earlier could not muster up the courage to take political risks. We not only implemented GST but today we are witnessing record GST collections.

Along with Make in India, the country has also started effective PLI schemes to give impetus to export and employment. All these reforms are happening because today the government in the country is not doing reforms in compulsion, but it is a matter of conviction for us. He said that today when the youth of India enter the field, they do not hesitate. They want to work hard, they want to take risks, they want to bring results. Yes, we deserve this place (Yes, we belong to this place) This feeling we are seeing in our youth today. This type of confidence is in the startups of India today.