A third of 1.09 lakh consumer plaints filed on e-Daakhil portal resolved in 3 years

New Delhi: A total of 34,019 consumer grievances out of the 1,09,962 admitted through 'e-Daakhil' platform were resolved in the last three years, the Parliament said on Tuesday.

The Minister of State (MoS), Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution B.L. Verma said in a reply in Rajya Sabha that the 'e-Daakhil' portal was launched on September 7, 2020, to facilitate electronic filing of consumer complaints and was made accessible in all states/Union Territories.

The 'e-Daakhil' portal was created in keeping with the Consumer Protection (Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions) Rules, 2020, that provide for the manner of filing of complaints electronically in National Commission, State Commissions and District Forums.

Elaborating on funds allocated for enhancing video conferencing facilities at State and District Consumer Forums, the MoS said that under CONFONET scheme video conferencing equipment for conducting hearings have been installed and made functional at 10 benches of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) and 35 benches of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (SCDRCs).

Highlighting efforts for consumer awareness, MoS Verma said that the Department of Consumer Affairs has been generating consumer awareness by undertaking country-wide multimedia awareness campaigns.

The efforts are undertaken the aegis of "Jago Grahak Jago" to reach out to every consumer across the country by utilising traditional media like the All India Radio, Doordarshan, fairs and festivals, etc., as well as social media.

In response to another question, the MoS said the Department has revamped, the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), which has emerged as a single point of access to consumers across the country, for grievance redressal at the pre-litigation stage.

The helpline is available in 17 languages, including Hindi, English, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Nepali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Maithili, Santhali, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, and Manipuri, allowing consumers from all regions to register their grievances via the toll-free number 1915.

These grievances can be submitted via the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM), an omni-channel, IT-enabled central portal, through various channels: WhatsApp (8800001915), SMS (8800001915), email ([email protected]), the NCH app, the web portal (consumerhelpline.gov.in), and the UMANG app, offering convenience and flexibility to consumers.

The helpline operates in a dedicated manner from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all seven days of the week, except on national holidays.

To enhance accessibility further, a call-back facility is available.

An exclusive call centre has been established to ensure prompt service.

Highlighting the popularity of the helpline in Odisha, the MoS said as many as 32,378 complaints were registered on it between January 1, 2024, and February 28, 2025, of which 31,524 complaints have been disposed.



