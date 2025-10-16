A wasteland has now turned into lush green forest

Berhampur: Once written off as lifeless and barren, Landa Hill near Ramachandra Palli is now dotted with greenery, thanks to the tireless efforts of Aryabhatta Environment and Nature Foundation. In a remarkable transformation, thousands of trees now stand where once dry soil resisted life, symbolising the triumph of persistence and ecological vision. The Foundation has already taken up 21 such barren hills in Ganjam during the last eight years.

Aryabhatta Environment and Nature Foundation held its afforestation celebration on Wednesday at the scenic Landa Hill near Rangamatia where it launched its first mission to turn barren hills into greenery.

The Foundation undertook a year-long plantation campaign in Ganjam after the monsoon break and celebrated the ecological revival of the area which marked the culmination of this programme which began on June 11.

Before 2017, Landa Hill was a barren expanse with only sparse wild date palms. The soil was degraded and experts once claimed tree plantation here would be futile. Undeterred, the Foundation began its mission to reclaim the land through persistent greening efforts. Today, the hill shelters thousands of trees, numerous wildlife species and a rich biodiversity that has brought life to the once-arid slopes.

During this year’s phase, two lakh seed balls containing nearly 10 lakh seeds, along with 200 saplings, were planted across 20 previously restored hills and one new site. Each seed ball contained about five seeds, carefully selected based on the soil, micro-climate and ecological character of the region.

The Foundation employs a multi-tier strategy. Saplings are planted in accessible foothills, seeds are manually sown in mid-slopes and seed balls are thrown in steep or unreachable patches. About 70 to 80 species were used, including tamarind, mango, jackfruit, neem, teak, sal, khesari, karanja, mahogany, bamboo, acacia, peepal, banyan, harida, bahada, raktachandan, krushnachuda and kadamba, forming a diverse, sustainable forest ecosystem.

Volunteers of the Foundation were joined by local residents, school and college students, and youth from IITs, NITs and medical colleges, all united by a shared love for nature.

What was once dismissed as a wasteland has now turned into a living forest, echoing with birdsong and rustling leaves. This is a shining example of how vision, patience and human determination can restore the heart of nature.