AAP Campaign Cash Manager Arrested In Delhi Liquor Policy Money Laundering Case

Chanpreet Singh, accused of overseeing cash transactions for the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 2022 Goa Assembly election campaign, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy-linked money laundering case, according to official sources on Monday.



AAP has criticized the ED's investigation as politically motivated, asserting that no evidence or funds have been found. Singh was apprehended under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 12 and presented before a special court the following day, where he was remanded to ED custody until April 18.

This marks the 17th arrest made by the ED in this case, which has also seen the detention of prominent figures like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, and several liquor businessmen.

Singh was previously arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case, originating from an FIR filed by the CBI. The ED alleges that Singh handled cash disbursements for AAP's Goa election campaign, with purported kickbacks from the now-defunct Delhi liquor policy. These funds were allegedly used to finance AAP's election activities in Goa, according to the ED.

The ED claims that Singh received substantial sums of money on multiple occasions between August 2021 and January 2022, as evidenced by call data records (CDRs) and corroborated by salary payments from AAP and another company. Additionally, funds were purportedly received from other entities linked to AAP.

AAP has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, labeling the ED's probe as politically motivated. They allege that the investigation relies solely on statements from approvers, some of whom have affiliations with the BJP. Meanwhile, Kejriwal's plea for interim relief regarding his arrest was not granted by the Supreme Court, which has sought a response from the ED by April 24.

The case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering associated with the formulation and execution of Delhi's liquor policy for 2021-22, which was later annulled following recommendations from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and subsequent ED action.