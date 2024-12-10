AAP slams Centre over bomb threats to schools

New Delhi : The ruling AAP on Monday voiced concern over the bomb threats received by several schools in Delhi and accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to ensure the safety of residents in the national capital.

Around 40 prominent schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, a police official said. Most schools that received the threat suspended classes and sent students back home. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference, "The situation of law and order in Delhi is getting worse every day. Now our children are not safe, as bomb threats are received in many schools and this is not the first time."

There has been a blast outside a CRPF school in Rohini, so it is not that only threats are being received, he added. "I want to ask the Union Home Minister what he is doing to tackle this law and order situation. I would also request him to meet the people of Delhi and assure them of safety and security," he said.

Kejriwal said in a post on X earlier that Delhi never witnessed such poor conditions of law and order and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah answer the people of the city. Chief Minister Atishi charged that the Centre has failed in its only responsibility of providing safety to the people of Delhi. In a post on X, she said that from routine crimes of extortion, murders, and shootings, now the schools are receiving bomb threats.

"Delhi never had such pathetic law and order. The BJP-led central government has failed in its sole responsibility to provide safety to the city's people," she charged. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also expressed concern over the bomb threats received by schools. Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh targeted Shah, saying he should come out of his "slumber" as schools are being threatened.

This is the second time this year that a large number of schools in Delhi received bomb threats. In May, over 200 schools, hospitals, and other important government installations received a similar kind of bomb threat, but the case remain unsolved as the sender had used a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to send the e-mails.