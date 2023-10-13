Live
AAP stages protest near BJP hqrs against arrest of Sanjay Singh
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday staged protest against the arrest of party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh demanding his release in connection with the now scrapped new excise policy.
Hundreds of AAP workers assembled outside its party headquarters and then they marched towards the BJP headquarters.
The AAP workers raised slogans like ‘Sanjay Singh ko riha karo’ and also carried placards demanding for the party MPs release. The party workers also demanded for the release of former deputy chief minister and party leader Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.
However, the Delhi Police detained the AAP workers after they tried to cross the barricades placed near the BJP headquarters.
The Delhi Police took them away to the police station.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Singh on October 4 in connection with the alleged liquor scam case following day long searches at his residence.
The ED had arrested Sisodia in March this year, days after the CBI arrested him in connection with the same case.
The AAP and the BJP has been trading barbs with each other following the arrest of two senior leaders. The AAP has denied any corruption in the alleged liquor policy case with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the agencies have been unable to find a single penny of corruption from its party leaders and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to diminish his party.
The BJP on the other hand has been accusing the AAP of indulging in corruption and alleged that Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor policy scam.