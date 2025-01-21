AAP will win over 60 seats: Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader conducted a robust campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections. He claimed a major win for the AAP. Mann stated that the Aam Aadmi Party will win more than 60 seats in Delhi.

"The public support we are receiving cannot be measured in any currency."

“We do politics of development, the Kejriwal government will take oath for the fourth consecutive time,” he said.

“The BJP is scared as it knows the defeat is written on the wall,” Mann said in reference to attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s vehicle.

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal launched a sharp critique against Kejriwal, urging the government to address the deteriorating condition of the national Capital.

"Let Delhi remain Delhi and not turn into South Sudan," she stated.

Maliwal outlined several issues plaguing Delhi after over a decade of AAP governance, stating, "I am receiving complaints from across Delhi. The condition of the city today is worse than it has been in the last 20 years."

Highlighting specific problems, she said, "The roads are overflowing, there are garbage heaps everywhere, and the tap water is undrinkable.