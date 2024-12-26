AAP’s Ultimatum to Congress: Take Action Against Maken or Face Expulsion from I.N.D.I.A.

Tensions within the I.N.D.I.A. alliance escalated on Thursday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a stark ultimatum to the Congress party, demanding immediate action against senior Congress leader Ajay Maken

AAP officials have warned that if the Congress fails to act on Maken’s remarks labeling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as “anti-national,” they will urge other I.N.D.I.A. members to expel Congress from the coalition.

AAP’s demand stems from Maken’s controversial statement, where he accused Kejriwal of being aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi’s electoral politics.

The party also expressed frustration over Congress candidates allegedly receiving financial support from the BJP, including Sandeep Dikshit, who is contesting against Kejriwal, and Farhad Suri, running against AAP’s Manish Sisodia.

The row intensifies an ongoing spat between Congress and AAP, which has already caused strain within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. AAP has suggested that the Congress in Delhi is working in tandem with the BJP to undermine the AAP’s influence, particularly in the Delhi elections.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi sharply criticized Maken’s remarks, accusing him of supporting BJP interests.

“While AAP helped Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress continues to target AAP while conveniently ignoring BJP’s misdeeds,” Singh remarked during a press conference. He further added, “If Congress does not take immediate action against Maken, we will ask I.N.D.I.A. partners to consider removing Congress from the alliance.”

The ongoing crisis also coincides with Congress’s Working Committee meeting in Belagavi, Karnataka, where they are finalizing plans for the 2025 elections. This meeting also marks the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s tenure as the president of the Indian National Congress, held in Belagavi during the 1924 session.

The outburst from AAP has amplified the growing discord within the opposition bloc, especially after Trinamool Congress (TMC) voiced concerns over leadership in I.N.D.I.A., following electoral losses in Maharashtra and Haryana.

TMC’s leadership shift proposal, endorsing Mamata Banerjee to lead the alliance, has gained traction, further complicating the alliance dynamics.

AAP’s criticism of Congress follows Maken’s statement, in which he blamed Congress for the weakening of its position in Delhi due to its past support of Kejriwal’s brief government in 2013.

AAP, however, maintains that Congress is serving the BJP’s interests, particularly with candidates such as Dikshit and Suri, allegedly funded by BJP sources.

The discord has fueled questions regarding the sincerity of Congress’s national leadership in addressing the issues within its Delhi unit. AAP has demanded clarity from Congress on whether it condones Maken’s remarks or is working in cahoots with the BJP in the upcoming elections.

In the wake of the escalating tensions, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance faces its most significant crisis, with AAP vowing to press for action against Maken and questioning Congress’s commitment to the coalition’s unity. If Congress does not respond decisively, it could signal a significant shift in opposition politics, with potential consequences for the I.N.D.I.A. alliance’s future.