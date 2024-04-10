Action against corrupt will speed up in 3rd term: Modi

Bhopal: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress and the INDIA bloc while sounding a warning bell, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that action against corruption will speed up in the third term of his government at the Centre.

Addressing a rally in Maoist-hit Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said that frustrated with the action against corruption, leaders of the INDIA bloc have been abusing him.

"The INDIA bloc is abusing and threatening me. But, I have decided to continue the action against corruption. In the next five years, Modi's operation against corruption will pick speed," the PM said. He said the Opposition is getting united and protesting against operations being carried out against corruption. "I assure that every single penny looted from the people of this country will be recovered. The action against corruption will go on with more speed in the third term," he said. Modi hit out at the INDIA grouping saying that its leaders were working to protect the corrupt and abusing and threatening him to hinder the country's development.

“I say remove corruption, they say save the corrupt,” Modi said. The Lok Sabha elections were a mission for building a new India, he said, seeking the people’s blessings to take “big and historic decisions” in the third term of the BJP-led NDA government.

The “sea of saffron” that had gathered to hear him showed what the poll results on June 4 would be, Modi said. He said the Opposition parties fight with each other but claim to have come together to stop him. “But in reality, they do not want to stop Modi. Those in the INDI alliance want to stop the development of the country,” the PM said.

“That is why they are abusing and threatening me. I have left everything to dedicate myself to the mission of serving the country. For Modi, Bharat is my family. Those who have come into politics to fill their own coffers should not abuse me,” he added.

Modi further said he would need the support of the people for the action against corruption. He also appealed to the people of Balaghat to vote for BJP candidate Bharti Pardhi as her election as Lok Sabha MP will empower him more.