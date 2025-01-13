Actor Ajith waves Indian flag after win

New Delhi/Dubai: Renowned Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, known not only for his stellar per-formances in films but also for his passion for bike riding and car racing, achieved a remarkable feat by securing third place in the prestigious Du-bai 24H car racing event.

Competing against professional drivers, Ajith’s team managed to clinch a podium finish, making this accomplishment even more significant. His team participated in the highly competitive GT4 category.

Immediately after the race concluded, Ajith proudly carried the Indian national flag and walked around the circuit, expressing his joy and ex-citement by waving the flag to the cheering audience.

Ajith’s success in the Dubai car race has garnered widespread admiration. Several prominent figures, including Telugu actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, praised his achievement.

"Ajith sir... you nailed it! What a journey, what a victory! Congratulations for making all of us proud," Na-ga Chaitanya tweeted.

In addition, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai lauded Ajith’s accom-plishment, stating that his victory brings pride to India.

He further praised Ajith’s dedication and passion, emphasizing that his determina-tion and perseverance serve as an inspiration to many, regardless of the field he ventures into.

Notably, a few days before the event, Ajith’s car met with an accident during a practice session. His vehicle, speeding along the track, collided with a protection wall and spun out of control, eventually coming to a halt on the road. Fortunately, Ajith escaped unharmed, and he was promptly evacuated from the track in another vehicle.