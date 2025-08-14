Live
Actor Darshan Arrested After Supreme Court Cancels Bail in Murder Case
Actor Darshan and co-accused Pavithra Gowda were arrested after the Supreme Court canceled their bail in the murder case of fan Renukaswamy. The court ruled that celebrity status does not protect from legal action.
Actor Darshan was arrested by the police after the Supreme Court took back his bail. He was accused of being involved in the murder of his fan, Renukaswamy. Darshan went to his wife’s house but the police came and took him away. The court said Darshan might try to influence the witnesses if he stayed free, so they cancelled his bail. The court also said being famous is not a reason to get special treatment.
Darshan’s friend Pavithra Gowda, who is also accused in the case, was arrested after her bail was cancelled too. Renukaswamy was taken by Darshan and his group, hurt badly, and then killed because of some messages he sent to Pavithra. The police report said Renukaswamy had many injuries and was treated very badly before he died. After he died, his body was thrown into a drain.