  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Afghan plane crash: Not an Indian scheduled aircraft or charter, says govt

Afghan plane crash: Not an Indian scheduled aircraft or charter, says govt
x
Highlights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Sunday said that the unfortunate plane crash that occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Sunday said that the unfortunate plane crash that occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft.

“As per available information, the crashed aircraft is a DF-10 (Dassault Falcon) small aircraft registered in Morocco. It is not an aircraft of Indian carriers. The aircraft was an air ambulance and was flying from Thailand to Moscow and did refuelling at Gaya Airport,” said a senior MoCA official.

According to Afghan media, a plane bound for Moscow crashed in the Wakhan region of Badakhshan in Afghanistan.

The head of information and culture for the Taliban in Badakhshan has confirmed the incident, revealing that the passenger plane went down in the Topkhane Mountain, spanning across the Kuran-Manjan and Zibak districts within the province.

There were two pilots and four passengers on the aircraft, as per reports.

As of the current moment, official sources have not disclosed information regarding casualties or the cause of the crash.

The Taliban's police command in Badakhshan has reported that the plane, which disappeared from radar the night before, crashed in the elevated mountains of the Topkhana area.

Afghan's AMU TV stated that this region covers the Zibak and Kuran-Munjan districts of the province.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X