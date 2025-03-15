After ASI's murder in Munger, RJD slams Nitish govt over 'deteriorating' law & order

Patna: After an ASI was killed in Munger district, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

Ejaz Ahmed, RJD spokesperson, stated: "The Nitish Kumar government has completely lost control over law and order. The attack on an ASI in Munger proves that Bihar is lawless under this government. Earlier, a similar incident happened in Araria, where an ASI was killed."

Ahmed further added that police officers are at "risk", calling the situation "extremely disturbing" and claiming the government has "lost its credibility".

After the murder of an ASI in Munger, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed deep concern, calling it both a "law and order issue and a social issue".

Arvind Kumar Singh, BJP spokesperson, stated: "The Munger incident has shocked us. A police officer who went to protect the people became a victim of violence himself. Police are meant to ensure public safety, but if they are attacked, it's a matter of great concern."

When questioned whether this reflects 'Jungle Raj 2.0', Singh admitted that the situation is alarming but alleged that the accused are "linked" directly or indirectly to the RJD.

"If you analyse the situation, you will find that the accused are directly or indirectly linked to RJD. It has a track record of Jungle Raj, and they were responsible for the maximum crimes in Bihar," Singh said.

On Friday night, a team of DIAL 112 received information that one Ranveer Kumar was creating a ruckus in Nandlalpur village in an inebriated condition.

Accordingly, a DIAL 112 team, led by ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, was sent to control the situation.

When he reached there and tried to intervene in the matter, Ranveer and his family members attacked the police team with sharp-edge weapons, leaving Santosh with serious skull injuries. Santosh later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier on March 12, an ASI was killed during a violent clash in Bihar's Araria district. The deceased was identified as Rajiv Ranjan Mall, an ASI posted at Fulkaha police station in Araria.